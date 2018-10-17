 

JUST IN: Kessie Nair denied bail

2018-10-17 11:39

Mxolisi Mngadi

Kessie Nair looked agitated after the Verulam Family Court ruled that he must be sent to Fort Napier Hospital for mental evaluation. (Mxolisi Mngadi, News24)

Kessie Nair looked agitated after the Verulam Family Court ruled that he must be sent to Fort Napier Hospital for mental evaluation. (Mxolisi Mngadi, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Kessie Nair has been denied bail in the Verulam Family Court on Wednesday.

Nair, a former Durban councillor and convicted fraudster, is charged with multiple counts of crimen injuria and two of incitement of public violence after he posted a video on Facebook calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word.

Magistrate Ncumisa Gcolotela ruled that Nair had "failed dismally" to prove to the court that he deserved to be released on bail.

Gcolotela said she was concerned because Nair did not appear to be aware of the seriousness of the "derogatory term he uttered".

"It would appear that the applicant doesn't understand the seriousness of the charges he is facing," she said.

"Any reference to another using a derogatory word is not only an insult to the person the words are being uttered to, but the whole nation, especially when taking into account the apartheid era the country went through," said Gcolotela.

"This is the kind of crime that could cause outrage and public outcry," she said.

She reprimanded Nair for "using his court appearance to insult more people".

Nair previously accused officials dealing with his case of trying to please Ramaphosa in order to get promotion.

"I'm fully aware that, because count two refers to the president, every person dealing with this matter from the police officers, prosecutors, and others are all intent on pleasing the president in order to enhance their individual careers," Nair said.

'Who is he talking about?'

Gcolotela said Nair had also used his bail application to insult the investigating officer, whom he called "insane, lunatic and sangoma".

Gcolotela also took into consideration that Nair's brother said he didn't want him at his house anymore.

"The applicant now wants to force his way to his brother's house, as he said he would use his constitutional right because it is an illegal eviction," she said.

She tore into Nair for saying his family would suffer if he wasn't released on bail.

She said she was of the view that Nair didn't maintain his family, as he has been divorced for several years. His other family didn't want him in their house, said Gcolotela.

"Who is his family? Who is he talking about?" she asked.

She also suggested that Nair was capable of committing more offences, because he has a list of previous convictions.

The State was opposed to bail.

During his bail application, Nair told the court he had a major heart attack in 2016 and now his heart only operated at 29%. He said he was on chronic medication and was on a heart transplant list.

'Ridiculous and absurd'

He said there was no likelihood that he would evade trial because the charges against him were "silly and certainly not of serious nature".

He asked the court to release him on bail, with a condition that he obtain a psychiatrist's report, using his own medical aid, within seven days.

Nair suggested that, if he failed to furnish the report on the adjourned date, the investigating officer Warrant Officer Ajay Lutchman could than apply for revocation of bail.

Lutchman said Nair might attempt to influence or intimidate communities against each other if he was released on bail.

He also said Nair's release would undermine public order and "might lead to public disorder if he is released on bail".

Nair said Lutchman's submissions were ridiculous and absurd.

Gcolotela ordered that the transcripts of the court proceedings be sent to the KwaZulu-Natal Law Society, in order to investigate the conduct of Nair's attorney Chris Gounden with regards to Nair's affidavit during his bail application.

She postponed the matter to October 24 for further investigations. Nair remains in custody at Westville Prison.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Fake News Exposed: Disinformation, dissected

2018-10-17 11:36

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Cheryl Zondi takes the stand for a third day
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Stellenbosch 11:17 AM
Road name: R44

Caledon 11:07 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, October 16 2018-10-16 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 