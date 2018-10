Kessie Nair looked agitated after the Verulam Family Court ruled that he must be sent to Fort Napier Hospital for mental evaluation. (Mxolisi Mngadi, News24)

Former Durban councillor and convicted fraudster Kessie Nair, who called President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word in a widely circulated Facebook video, must be sent for mental evaluation, the Verulam Family Court ruled on Tuesday.

Nair has been charged with six counts of crimen injuria and two of incitement of public violence.

The order was made after the State applied to have the accused sent for observation, following a district surgeon's recommendation in a report that Nair be evaluated for 28 days at Fort Napier Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

His two brothers and ex-wife also filed affidavits stating that Nair was mentally unwell.

His family said he has not been well since he was released from prison after his incarceration for fraud some years ago.

The surgeon who examined Nair on the day of his arrest said he showed no signs of mental illness but that he was delusional, and recommended that he be sent for observation.

Nair's lawyer Chris Gounden also argued that his client was mentally sound.

On Tuesday, Magistrate Ncumisa Gcolotela ruled that Nair be sent to Fort Napier Hospital as an inpatient.



