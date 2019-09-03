 

JUST IN: Kidnapped Grade R girl found, reunited with family

2019-09-03 06:08

Riaan Grobler

Amy-Lee de Jager.

Amy-Lee de Jager. (Supplied)

The 6-year-old Grade R girl who was kidnapped by four men in front of Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, at around 07:40 on Monday morning has been found and has been reunited with her family. 

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo confirmed to News24 that Amy-Lee de Jager has been found. She had been snatched from her mother's car in front of the school. 

Police launched a manhunt for a white Toyota Fortuner that was used in the kidnapping. 

"She was found [on Tuesday] morning and reunited with her parents," Naidoo said. "She is currently undergoing medical examination."

Naidoo appealed to the public to allow the investigation to take its course. "Investigators are busy investigating the circumstances of both her disappearance as well as her sudden reappearance." 

According to Times Live, Amy-Lee was dropped off on the street where she was found at around 02:00 on Tuesday morning by a man and woman and taken to a police station. 

News24 on Monday reported that the kidnappers of Amy-Lee had demanded R2m for her release. 

This is a developing story. 

 

