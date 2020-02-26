 

JUST IN | Kidnapped Joburg pupil found at Maponya Mall

2020-02-26 11:37

Lizeka Tandwa

Lindokuhle Masuku was kidnapped on Monday while waiting outside his school. (Supplied)

Gauteng Grade 8 pupil Lindokuhle Masuku, who was allegedly kidnapped on Monday while waiting outside his school in Johannesburg, has been found.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said Masuku was found at Maponya Mall on Wednesday morning.

"This is to inform that the Queens High learner was found at Maponya Mall today, circumstances are still not clear. More information will be shared later," Mabona wrote in a media WhatsApp group.

News of the missing Grade 8 pupil caused a massive outpouring of concern on social media. The department had initially said the boy was waiting for his transport when he was taken.

A ransom had been demanded for his release, Mabona said earlier. Gauteng police were investigating a charge of kidnapping. 

More to follow. 


