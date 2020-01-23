 

JUST IN | Maile suspends DA councillors Vasco da Gama and Katlego Mathebe without pay

2020-01-23 11:38

Lizeka Tandwa

Former City of Johannesburg speaker Vasco Da Gama. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Beeld, file)

Former City of Johannesburg speaker Vasco Da Gama. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Beeld, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile has suspended both the DA's former speaker of Johannesburg Vasco da Gama and the Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe for breaching the code of conduct for councillors.

Maile held a media briefing on Thursday detailing his reasons for the suspensions.

He said his decisions in respect to both councillors was consistent with the law and impartial to avoid accusations of tilting the balance of forces in councils to favour a particular political party.

"It is important to note that these decisions are based on strengthening local government by ensuring those elected into positions of responsibility carry out their work in the best interest of the electorate." 

More to follow 


Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  vasco da gama  |  katlego mathebe  |  johannesburg  |  tshwane  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police call for calm in Diepsloot after shutdown threatened amid protests against cop's murder

56 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Spotlight on Eskom as former board chairperson takes stand at Zondo commission
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Edgemead 12:08 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
Joostenberg Vlakte 12:03 PM
Road name: Maroela Road Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Three Daily Lotto players strike it rich 2020-01-22 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 