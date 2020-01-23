JUST IN | Maile suspends DA councillors Vasco da Gama and Katlego Mathebe without pay

Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile has suspended both the DA's former speaker of Johannesburg Vasco da Gama and the Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe for breaching the code of conduct for councillors.

Maile held a media briefing on Thursday detailing his reasons for the suspensions.

He said his decisions in respect to both councillors was consistent with the law and impartial to avoid accusations of tilting the balance of forces in councils to favour a particular political party.

"It is important to note that these decisions are based on strengthening local government by ensuring those elected into positions of responsibility carry out their work in the best interest of the electorate."

