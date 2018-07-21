JUST IN: Makhura elected unopposed as Gauteng ANC chairperson

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has been elected as ANC provincial chairperson at the party's 13th elective congress, unopposed.

Makhura, who was the deputy chairperson and recently served as chair in an acting capacity was a shoe in for the position, with numerous party members saying he was the "best person" to take the province forward.

Former Tshwane Mayor and regional chairperson Kgosientso Ramokgopa, who had received a single nomination to contest Makhura, declined nomination.

The fierce contests however, will be for two key positions in Gauteng's provincial executive committee. This as the province's Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile vie for the deputy chair post, both accepted nominations late on Friday evening in Irene, Pretoria where the three-day conference is currently underway.

Ekurhuleni's Mayor and freshly re-elected regional chairperson Mzwandile Masina accepted nomination for position of provincial treasurer. He will go head to head with former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau.

Two slates had emerged in the lead up to conference, with one touted as the "generational mix" slate, as young members of the party insisted that it was time for younger leaders to be given a chance to lead the party in South Africa’s economic hub.

Both Maile and Masina are backed by this slate along with former Emfuleni mayor Jacob Khawe who is contesting the position of secretary and Nomatu Nkomo-Ralehoko who accepted nomination for deputy secretary.

Lesufi and Tau, who appear on the opposing slate, along with former West Rand chairperson Boysie Maneli nominated for provincial secretary and Tshwane's Dr Rebecca Dikgamela, who accepted nomination for deputy secretary after her name was raised from the floor.

Delegates are expected to cast their votes throughout Saturday morning, with the top 5 positions announced that evening and additional members on Sunday.

Makhura will close the conference on Sunday.

