 

JUST IN: Makhura elected unopposed as Gauteng ANC chairperson

2018-07-21 07:14

Tshidi Madia

Gauteng Premier David Makhura. (Mduduzi Ndzingi, Gallo Images, file)

Gauteng Premier David Makhura. (Mduduzi Ndzingi, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has been elected as ANC provincial chairperson at the party's 13th elective congress, unopposed.

Makhura, who was the deputy chairperson and recently served as chair in an acting capacity was a shoe in for the position, with numerous party members saying he was the "best person" to take the province forward.

Former Tshwane Mayor and regional chairperson Kgosientso Ramokgopa, who had received a single nomination to contest Makhura, declined nomination.

The fierce contests however, will be for two key positions in Gauteng's provincial executive committee. This as the province's Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile vie for the deputy chair post, both accepted nominations late on Friday evening in Irene, Pretoria where the three-day conference is currently underway.

Ekurhuleni's Mayor and freshly re-elected regional chairperson Mzwandile Masina accepted nomination for position of provincial treasurer. He will go head to head with former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau.

Two slates had emerged in the lead up to conference, with one touted as the "generational mix" slate, as young members of the party insisted that it was time for younger leaders to be given a chance to lead the party in South Africa’s economic hub.

Both Maile and Masina are backed by this slate along with former Emfuleni mayor Jacob Khawe who is contesting the position of secretary and Nomatu Nkomo-Ralehoko who accepted nomination for deputy secretary.

Lesufi and Tau, who appear on the opposing slate, along with former West Rand chairperson Boysie Maneli nominated for provincial secretary and Tshwane's Dr Rebecca Dikgamela, who accepted nomination for deputy secretary after her name was raised from the floor.

Delegates are expected to cast their votes throughout Saturday morning, with the top 5 positions announced that evening and additional members on Sunday.

Makhura will close the conference on Sunday.

Read more on:    anc  |  david makhura

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Stop talking about the EFF's need to come home' - Makhura at ANC Gauteng conference

2018-07-20 21:50

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Mmusi Maimane is a 'natural black fool' - Deputy Minister of Police
 

How your dog can tell what you’re feeling

Researchers have found a specific area in a dog’s brain that recognises human faces – a finding that may help to explain why dogs are so sensitive to human social cues.

 

Paws

Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem
10 tips on exercising your dog
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:20 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:19 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, July 20 2018-07-20 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 