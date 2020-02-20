 

JUST IN | Malema apologises: Attack on Ramaphosa a desperate act of personal defence

2020-02-20 19:42

EFF leader Julius Malema followed President Cyril Ramaphosa's cue on Thursday offering an apology to the first citizen and South Africa over domestic abuse claims that surfaced in Parliament.

"I stood in parliament to return the same hand to him, his departed wife, Nomazizi and his entire family. I was however, drowned down by ruling party benches without any protection from presiding officers," Malema said in a statement.

On Thursday, Ramaphosa apologised for ANC MP Boy Mamabolo's accusation made in the House that EFF leader Julius Malema had beaten his wife, decrying the politicisation of gender-based violence.

Ramaphosa, who was replying to two days of debate on his State of the Nation Address (SONA), did not mention Mamabolo by name, but described the ongoing claims against Malema as "uncalled for".

"I hope the president can accept my apology, together with his family, which I offer sincerely. I also hope that such a degeneration never occurs again where ANC MPs use personal matters, masquerading in false and malicious accusations to score political points," said Malema.

More to follow...

Read more on:    julius malema  |  gender based violence  |  politics  |  sona 2020
