JUST IN | Man arrested after body of missing girl, 12, found in Cape Town

A man has been arrested after the body of missing 12-year-old Michaela Williams was found in Philippi, Cape Town, in the early hours of Thursday morning, Western Cape police have said.
Williams was last seen at her Crane Street residence in New Horizon, Grassy Park, on Tuesday afternoon and was reported missing in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
She was in the company of a man who lived in the same street.
Brigadier Novela Potelwa said various people searched for her and a 48-year-old man was interviewed after vital information was received.
"The interview led to him pointing out where the body was in Schaapkraal, Philippi."
He has been charged with murder and is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday.
This is a developing story. More to follow.