JUST IN | Man arrested after Hawks swoop on R6.3m drugs haul in Cape Town harbour

A sniffer dog leads officers to a shipping container at Cape Town Harbour, where police found drugs worth over R6.3 million hidden in a furniture consignment on 14 May, 2020. Picture: SAPS/Supplied (SAPS/Supplied)

A massive haul of drugs hidden in a consignment of furniture has been seized by police at the Cape Town harbour.

Among the drugs bound for the South African market from Europe were MDMA (ecstasy powder) worth an estimated R6.3 million and ecstasy tablets valued at R70 000 concealed within a consignment of furniture.

The drama unfolded on Thursday, first in the harbour, and then in the city's northern suburbs, after police tracked down the drugs' alleged destination, SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase told News24.

It was a joint operation between the Hawks, the police's Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigatorate (DPCI), Crime Intelligence officers and SARS Customs officials.

Nkwalase said: "This shipment was allegedly destined for a residence in Durbanville from Europe. During the search at the house, the joint team confiscated approximately 1kg of hydroponic cannabis with an estimated street value of R120 000-00, as well as equipment used for the cultivation of hydroponic cannabis."

A 30-year-old suspect was arrested at the Durbanville house and was being detained in local police cells. He is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The acting provincial head of the Hawks in Western Cape, Brigadier Mushavhaduvha Ramovha, commended the joint team for uncovering a consignment of drugs. He further encouraged a multidisciplinary approach as the only way to curb the prevalence of drugs in the Western Cape, Nkwalase reported.