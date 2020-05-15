 

JUST IN | Man arrested after Hawks swoop on R6.3m drugs haul in Cape Town harbour

2020-05-15 14:51

Murray Williams

A sniffer dog leads officers to a shipping container at Cape Town Harbour, where police found drugs worth over R6.3 million hidden in a furniture consignment on 14 May, 2020. Picture: SAPS/Supplied

A sniffer dog leads officers to a shipping container at Cape Town Harbour, where police found drugs worth over R6.3 million hidden in a furniture consignment on 14 May, 2020. Picture: SAPS/Supplied (SAPS/Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A massive haul of drugs hidden in a consignment of furniture has been seized by police at the Cape Town harbour.

Among the drugs bound for the South African market from Europe were MDMA (ecstasy powder) worth an estimated R6.3 million and ecstasy tablets valued at R70 000 concealed within a consignment of furniture.

The drama unfolded on Thursday, first in the harbour, and then in the city's northern suburbs, after police tracked down the drugs' alleged destination, SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase told News24.

It was a joint operation between the Hawks, the police's Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigatorate (DPCI), Crime Intelligence officers and SARS Customs officials.

READ | 'Stolen diesel' worth almost R500 000 found in broken-down truck in Free State town

Nkwalase said: "This shipment was allegedly destined for a residence in Durbanville from Europe. During the search at the house, the joint team confiscated approximately 1kg of hydroponic cannabis with an estimated street value of R120 000-00, as well as equipment used for the cultivation of hydroponic cannabis." 

A 30-year-old suspect was arrested at the Durbanville house and was being detained in local police cells. He is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.

ALSO READ | R13m vehicle finance fraud 'kingpin' remains behind bars following court appearance

The acting provincial head of the Hawks in Western Cape, Brigadier Mushavhaduvha Ramovha, commended the joint team for uncovering a consignment of drugs. He further encouraged a multidisciplinary approach as the only way to curb the prevalence of drugs in the Western Cape, Nkwalase reported.

Read more on:    hawks  |  cape town  |  drugs  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Where, when and how - Correctional Services outlines plans for release of 19 000 inmates

28 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Learning under lockdown: 'I would prefer to go back to school,' says Grade 5 pupil
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Joostenberg Vlakte 14:37 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Plattekloof 14:23 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
One person bags R46k in the Daily Lotto draw 2020-05-14 21:32 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 