 

JUST IN | Man killed in lion attack at game reserve north of Pretoria

2019-08-20 14:15

Riaan Grobler

Lion. (iStock)

A man was killed by one of his lions on a game farm in the Dinokeng Game Reserve, north of Pretoria on Tuesday.

Best Care spokesperson Xander Loubser told News24 that the deceased was the owner of a number of lions on the farm.

He was attacked while tending to them in their enclosure. 

Following the attack, a number of lions were shot dead by staff members. 

"The decision to shoot the lions was made by people on the premises in order to get to the deceased," Loubser said. 

"We are awaiting the arrival of the official paramedic to get more information about the incident. It is now a police matter, so the man's remains have not yet been removed." 

This is a developing story. 

