 

Man who allegedly attacked pastor for wearing EFF cap hands himself over to police

2019-06-28 10:26

Sesona Ngqakamba

A man who was captured on video attacking a Johannesburg-based church pastor, apparently for wearing an EFF cap, handed himself over to police on Friday morning, Gauteng police told News24.

"He handed himself over to the police this morning and is detained at the Roodepoort police station," police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said.

The video went viral on social media. In it, the man can be seen approaching Ron Rambebu's car and punching him through the open window.

Rambebu, who is a minister at Greater Glory International Ministries, had just filled up his car with fuel at an Engen petrol station in Kingfisher Road in Horizon Park last Friday, when the incident occurred.

WATCH: Pastor attacked for 'wearing EFF cap', called the k-word

The man faces a charge of assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and is expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court soon, Makhubele said.

He said witness statements were still in the process of being obtained.

Rambebu told News24 on Friday morning that he was also at the police station and that he had identified his attacker.

On Thursday, News24 reported that Rambebu, 38, received a call from an unknown woman who described and identified the attacker to him.

The woman told Rambebu that the man usually visited a pub in Honeydew to meet friends.

