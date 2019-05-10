 

JUST IN: Man who allegedly ran over security guard intends to plead not guilty, granted bail

2019-05-10 10:51

Jenna Etheridge

Johan Steyn with his lawyer Bruce Hendricks (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Johan Steyn with his lawyer Bruce Hendricks (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A motorist intends pleading not guilty to attempted murder in connection with allegations that he drove over a security guard in a parking area, the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court heard on Friday.

Johan Steyn, 38, from Kraaifontein, made his first appearance in court. His beard appeared a few days old and he was wearing a grey jacket and jeans.

Magistrate Alaric Amos granted him R2 000 bail after defence lawyer Bruce Hendricks argued that he was not a flight risk and would abide by all bail conditions.

Steyn, who owns a general building repairs and maintenance business, said in an affidavit that he should be released from custody because he had to look after his wife and their one-year-old son.

"We are a close-knit family and my continued incarceration will cause an emotional strain on my family," he stated.

His wife's parents relied on him for support and he employed six people in his business who needed their salaries.

Amos heard that Steyn had no previous convictions or pending matters.

Steyn handed himself over to police this week following the incident which was caught on video at a shopping centre in Die Boord in Saffraan Avenue on the afternoon of April 30.

I voluntarily handed myself over

In his affidavit, he stated that he gave his full co-operation to police.

"I made more than one attempt to hand myself over to the police. I was, however, informed that no case has been opened against me as yet. Upon the third voluntary attempt, I handed myself over to the police."

Referring to his intention to plead not guilty, he explained: "It is and has always been my contention that I have not committed any offence as alleged in this matter".

Amos said he was satisfied the accused was not a flight risk. He warned him not to make contact with the victim in the matter or any other witnesses.

In the video, which went viral on social media, the driver of a white bakkie can be seen talking to the security guard outside the shopping complex.

The guard gestures to the driver to not drive in his intended direction, seemingly indicating that it was a one-way road.

The interaction goes on for a few seconds, before the driver runs over the security guard in full view of the people in the parking lot.

One onlooker tried to stop the vehicle, which can be seen speeding off, leaving the guard motionless on the ground.

The matter was postponed to June 27 for further investigation.

Read more on:    cape town  |  courts  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

We are now part of the big five parties - FF Plus celebrates its achievement

2019-05-10 10:13

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-09 22:45 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 