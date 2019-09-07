JUST IN: Missing Durban woman Sthembile Ncwane found, kidnapping case under investigation – police

Durban woman Sthembile Ncwane, who was reported missing on Friday, has been found.

"A kidnapping case will be investigated. She was found alive at Inteke where she was dropped off by the kidnappers," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on Saturday.

Mbele added that she had been injured, but could not immediately disclose details.

"She has gone to hospital for medical [treatment]."

Earlier in the day, police appealed for help to find the 23-year-old.

Mbele said Ncwane had been walking along Khululeka Drive when she sent her mother a text message to say that a vehicle was following her and that it appeared suspicious.

"She requested her mother to call her back after two minutes to check on her. When the mother phoned back, her cellphone was already off."

The incident came after several cases involving violence against and abuse of women made headlines.

University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana, who was allegedly killed by a Post Office employee at a post office in Claremont, was buried on Saturday.

Another prominent case involved professional boxing champ Leighandre "Baby Lee" Jegels, who was shot and killed, allegedly by her police officer boyfriend, after an apparent domestic disagreement.

South African women also took to social media, under the hashtag #AmINext, to call for an end to the violence.