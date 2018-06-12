 

JUST IN: Moerane Commission hands over final report to KZN premier

2018-06-12 22:44

Christina Pitt

KZN Premier Willies Mchunu (City Press).



The Moerane Commission, which has been tasked with probing the underlying causes of murders in KwaZulu-Natal, handed over its final report to the province's Premier Willies Mchunu in Durban on Tuesday.

The commission was established in 2016 and was headed by Advocate Marumo Moerane SC.

Mchunu said that he had established the commission of inquiry due to the “worrying levels of violence in the province which have since not abated”.

"We were convinced that the number of murders had reached the level of a crisis, and felt we had to get to the bottom and establish the underlying causes," he said.

The recent murders of four councillors in separate incidents in Zululand, Ugu and Umgungundlovu have led to speculation that the killings may be politically motivated.

Attacks on people living with Albinism, women and other vulnerable groups are also a cause for concern.

"Through this commission we sought to find the truth, but also to restore confidence in our democratic order," Mchunu said.

READ: KZN political killings: Witness intimidation part of 'enormous challenges' encountered in probe

Handing over the report Moerane said the "424-page report contains very specific recommendations from evidence of over 60 witnesses".

Mchunu praised Moerane for giving up his time and experience to assist the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal Commissions Act, Mchunu must submit the report to the Provincial Legislature no later than 21 days after it has been presented to him.

Thereafter, the relevant portfolio committee of the Provincial Legislature must make its decision and provide a formal comment or input in writing to the premier.

The premier must then, within 21 working days of the date of receipt of the written comment or input of the relevant portfolio committee, release the report of the commission to the public.

The release is done together with an indication by the premier whether, and to what extent, the findings or recommendations of the commission will be implemented, and the reasons thereof.

