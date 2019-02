The scene of the fatal accident on Moloto Road on Monday. (Supplied) (Emer-G-Med)

A sixth person has been confirmed dead following a head-on collision between a bus and an SBV cash-in-transit van on Moloto Road and Kameeldrift in Tshwane on Monday.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande on Tuesday passed on his condolences to the families of the six deceased people.

Department of Transport spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi confirmed the death of the sixth victim, who on Tuesday morning succumbed to injuries in hospital.

News24 initially reported that five people were killed and another 10 sustained critical injuries.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, approximately 50 people sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

"All the patients were transported by various ambulance services to hospitals," Herbst said.

"The first few days after an accident like that are critical. More people could likely die," Herbst told News24 on Tuesday.

On Monday, the road had been closed off while police concluded investigations.

Tshwane emergency spokesperson Johan Pieterse said SAPS and SBV officials were on the scene conducting investigations.

"I know everybody is asking whether this was an attempted robbery, but it did not look like that because everything was still intact. I think it was purely driver mistake," Pieterse said.