 

JUST IN: Mother of slain Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius found dead

2018-03-25 16:29

Alex Mitchley

Anna and Willem Cornelius at Hannah's memorial service. (Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)

Anna Cornelius, 56, mother of slain Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius, was found dead on Sunday, a family member confirmed to News24.

Her body was discovered along the shores of Scarborough near Cape Town on Sunday morning.

A family member confirmed to News24 that Cornelius' body was discovered and subsequently recovered by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NRSI).

Cornelius' death comes less than a year after her daughter's body was found on the morning of May 27, 2017 on the side of a road, near a wine farm outside Stellenbosch.

READ: Parents of murdered Stellenbosch student set up trust to help those in similar situation

The family member, who did not want to be named, noted that Cornelius was an avid swimmer who swam every morning.

Western Cape police confirmed that an inquest case is currently being investigated after a woman was found floating in the water near Scarborough beach. 

"Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation," said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Four men accused of raping and murdering Cornelius' daughter, Hannah, who was only 21, are expected to go on trial in May this year. 

Eben van Niekerk, Nashwill Julies, Vernon Witbooi and Geraldo Parsons have been charged with murder, kidnapping and rape, following the attack on Hannah and her close friend, Cheslin Marsh, in May last year. Marsh survived the ordeal.

hannah cornelius  |  cape town  |  crime

