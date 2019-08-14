JUST IN: Omotoso denied leave to appeal jurisdiction ruling, defence to approach SCA

The trial of rape-accused televangelist Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused has been postponed to October 7 following the dismissal of their application for leave to appeal an earlier jurisdiction ruling.

Omotoso and co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, wanted to have the number of charges against them reduced on the basis that some of the offences they are accused of allegedly took place while they were on international trips.

Defence lawyer Peter Daubermann argued that they should not be tried in a South African court for the counts related to those offences.



But Judge Irma Schoeman in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth denied the application, finding that there were no reasonable prospects of success on appeal.

The defence will now take the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

More to follow.

