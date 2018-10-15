JUST IN: One of 19 accused released on bail in KZN bomb terror case

One of the 19 people accused of the fatal attack at a KwaZulu-Natal Shia mosque and the placement of several explosive devices at Durban shopping centres, has been released on R100 000 bail.

Magistrate Irfaan Khalil released the man, known as accused number three, on bail in the Verulam Family Court on Monday.

This comes after the State said it was not opposed to the accused's released on bail because he was not pointed out by any witnesses during the identification parade.

In an affidavit before court, the investigating officer stated that there were various other investigations that still had to be considered.

The court heard that the accused had no previous convictions, no pending cases and was not a flight risk.

Licensed firearm owner

Joe Wolmarans, the accused's lawyer, instructed by Shaukat Karim, said the accused earned R20 000 per month and that he would be able to pay the set bail amount of R100 000.

Wolmarans added that the money was available because the accused had raised it from extended family members and friends.

The court heard that the accused was a licensed firearm owner. He has two licensed firearms that were seized during his arrest. He was arrested at his home and was the sole breadwinner in his family.

He would deny all the charges against him, Wolmarans said.

Khalil said he was satisfied with the reasons given during the bail application.

"There's no contention about his address as he was arrested at his home and he was not pointed out in an ID parade," he said.

Khalil warned him not to communicate with witnesses, to hand over his passport to the investigating officer and not apply for another passport.

He was also warned against leaving KwaZulu-Natal without the permission of the investigating officer.

The media was allowed to listen to the court's proceedings during accused number three's bail application.

Previously, media members were barred from attending court, naming the accused, and revealing their nationalities.

All 19 accused face 14 charges, including murder, attempted murder, arson, extortion and the violation of Pocdatara (The Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act).

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi previously said the charges related to 11 cases.

Various items were confiscated when the accused were arrested, including a ready-made incendiary device.

Accused three's case was adjourned to November 29.

The case continues.



