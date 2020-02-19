JUST IN: Pauw gives Rampedi a 24-hour cease-and-desist notice over 'molester', 'liar' claims

Journalist Piet Rampedi has 24 hours to retract and
apologise for statements he posted on social media calling fellow journalist
and author Jacques Pauw a "molester".
The conditions sent to Rampedi by Pauw's lawyer, Willem
de Klerk, demand that he must immediately remove the offending statements from
all platforms, where they were originally published, as well as publish an
unconditional retraction and apology within 24 hours.
De Klerk considers the comments to be "false
and defamatory".
Rampedi must also provide the President's Keepers author's lawyer with an unconditional written
undertaking that he will cease and desist from publishing the offending
statements or similar statements in future.
"Should you fail to comply with these demands
within 24 hours of transmission of this letter, our client will launch
appropriate legal proceedings against you without further notice," said De
Klerk in a copy of the letter seen by News24.
It was sent on Wednesday afternoon.
The letter refers to posts on Rampedi's social
media pages, which includes the account @PietRampedi "on or about February
18 and 19".
Pauw was lambasted with regard to findings in a
report by the Office of the Inspector General of Intelligence on some of the
allegations contained in his book and comments made in association with
excerpts from the report.
In a preface to a copy from an extract of the
report, comments on Rampedi's account claim Pauw is a "molester", lied
in his reporting on the SA Revenue Service and said the Gupta family had "bankrolled"
his newspaper.
An extract from the lawyer's letter reads:
"The offending statements were intended and understood to mean that Mr
Pauw is dishonest and untrustworthy as a journalist; that his journalistic work
is motivated by a racist agenda and that he is a sex offender who molested
young boys and for which he refuses take responsibility.
"Your claims and accusations of and concerning
Mr Pauw are devoid of any truth, highly defamatory and infringe on Mr Pauw's
constitutional right to dignity. By posting the offending statements on more
than one social media platform, you clearly intended for the statements to be
widely disseminated, which is precisely what had transpired and is
ongoing."
Rampedi told News24 he had received the letter of
demand and intended defending himself.
In a follow-up message, he added: "I have
received a 'cease-and-desist' lawyer's letter from [Jacques Pauw] who demands a
retraction and apology."
Rampedi said he would never be intimidated by Pauw.
"I'm consulting a lawyer with a view to defending the matter in
court."
Rampedi, who also goes by the moniker "Mr
Putin" on Twitter, was named as the assistant editor of Sunday Independent
last November. He previously worked as an investigative journalist at the Sunday
Times.
In the tweets, he also called Daily Maverick
editor-in-chief Branco Brcik a "modern-day Joseph Goebbels" for being
part of an apparent propaganda campaign.
Goebbels was the minister of propaganda in Nazi
Germany.