 

JUST IN: Plett man's jail term for child porn reduced from 15 years to 10 years

2019-05-03 11:06

Jenna Etheridge

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Plettenberg Bay computer engineer has successfully appealed his 15-year jail term on 18 644 counts of possession of child pornography, with the Western Cape High Court reducing it on Friday to 10 years.

William Beale, in his early 40s, was sentenced in the Thembalethu Regional Court in November 2017 after pleading guilty following his arrest for being part of an international syndicate, according to News24.

He was found in possession of thousands of horrific images, as well as dagga.

Beale, who was arrested in January 2015, initially faced 107 893 charges. He pleaded guilty and the State withdrew the remaining charges.

On Friday, Judge Elize Steyn and acting Judge Fred Sievers agreed that the numerous counts should be taken together for the purpose of the sentence but that 10 years was more appropriate and proportionate given different factors.

"The disparity is such that this court is entitled and obliged to interfere," she said.

The judges considered the sentences in comparable matters, the seriousness of the crimes, Beale's personal circumstances, the purposes of sentence, the balancing of mitigating and aggravating circumstances, and the interests of the community, children and their protection.

They said the numerous aggravating circumstances in the matter were obvious.

Dark web

"He regarded the downloading from the 'dark web' of the pornographic images as a challenge and appeared to be proud of the fact that he was able to access locked sites, which he could only do by himself first supplying images of a shocking nature, to show that he could be trusted," the judgment read.

"We did not view the images, but relying on the descriptions of the different images in the files before us, many images and videos can only be described as abhorrent, shocking and disgusting, including pornography of a sexual nature perpetrated, as noted, on babies, toddlers and young children."

Steyn and Sievers noted that Beale's sentence was one of the highest imposed in South Africa on charges related to possession of child pornography to date.

Beale's defence team had submitted during the appeal hearing that while possession was a serious crime, it was the "least serious" of the categories set out in the Films and Publications Act.

The appeal court considered an element of mercy, in view of the history of abuse Beale suffered when he was younger.

Abuse

Two psychologists agreed during court proceedings that Beale was subjected to severe emotional, sexual and physical abuse, which may have played a role in the development of deviant sexual interests.

They also agreed he has a paedophilic disorder, strong antisocial personality traits and no known history of contact offences. The one was of the opinion that he had a low risk of re-offending, while the other felt there was a medium risk.

"The deviant behaviour by the appellant demonstrates the permanent emotional scars left on an individual following abuse, although [the] appellant downplayed the effect on himself," the judges noted.

NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE: The UDM's Kwankwa answers your questions

43 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Three more jackpot winners in Thursday's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-02 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 