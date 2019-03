Gauteng police have made a breakthrough and arrested two suspects in the Mondeor High School stabbing in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"The suspects were arrested in Soweto and Naturena ages both 15 years old, which brings the total number of the arrested suspects to three within 24 hours," Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

This comes after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death on his way to school on Wednesday morning.

Police on Wednesday formed a team of detectives who followed up the information from the scene, which led them to another school in Mondeor where one 13-year-old suspect attends.

More details to follow.