JUST IN | Premier Alan Winde strikes first, wants Western Cape moved to Level 3 soon

Premier Alan Winde said on Thursday he would "make clear" his provincial government's position that the Western Cape must move to Level 3 lockdown restrictions as soon as possible.

This is despite the province being home to 55.6% of the total positive Covid-19 cases in the country.

According to provincial government statistics on its Covid-19 dashboard on Wednesday, the Western Cape has 6 767 confirmed cases.



Of that, 117 people have died.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was scheduled to visit the Western Cape on Friday, but this was postponed after Winde went into self-quarantine after coming into contact with eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom, who died of Covid-19 on Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.