JUST IN | Presidency staffer tests positive for Covid-19, access to Union Buildings limited

The Presidency says access to the Union Buildings has been limited, after one of its essential staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, the Presidency said all officials who had contact with the staffer would be screened.

It added that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, had been "working remotely and not from the Union Buildings since the start of the lockdown", suggesting they weren't in contact with the employee.

"In line with government’s guidelines on the management of Covid-19 cases, steps have been taken to secure treatment of the relevant staff member and to provide support to the member’s family," read the statement.

The Presidency wasn't immediately available for further comment.

More details to follow.