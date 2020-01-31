President appoints Nompilo Kholeka Gcaleka Deputy Public Protector

Advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcaleka has been appointed the Deputy Public Protector for a period of seven years from February 1, 2020.

Gcaleka replaces advocate Kevin Malunga.



President Cyril Ramaphosa made the appointment in terms of Section 2 A (1) of the Public Protector Act 23 of 1994 on the National Assembly's recommendation.

"President Ramaphosa thanked Advocate Malunga for his contribution in the office of the Public Protector and service to the people of South Africa," the Presidency said in a statement on Friday.

Gcaleka was a special advisor at National Treasury and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.