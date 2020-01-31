 

President appoints Nompilo Kholeka Gcaleka Deputy Public Protector

2020-01-31 09:58

Canny Maphanga

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcaleka has been appointed the Deputy Public Protector for a period of seven years from February 1, 2020.

Gcaleka replaces advocate Kevin Malunga.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the appointment in terms of Section 2 A (1) of the Public Protector Act 23 of 1994 on the National Assembly's recommendation.

"President Ramaphosa thanked Advocate Malunga for his contribution in the office of the Public Protector and service to the people of South Africa," the Presidency said in a statement on Friday.

Gcaleka was a special advisor at National Treasury and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

READ | Deputy Public Protector: 'Comrade' Gcaleka shouldn't be 'crucified' for working with Gigaba - ANC MP

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

Read more on:    public protector  |  nompilo gcaleka
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Durban man pulls knife from stomach before firing paintball gun at paramedics

2020-01-31 09:25

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'Coal kills' - activists ask big business to forget profits and put environment first
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 11:17 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Goodwood 11:17 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Thursday 2020-01-30 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 