 

Pupil death toll in Gauteng rises as 2 killed in taxi crash

2020-02-17 09:23

Riaan Grobler

The scene where two pupils died in a taxi accident on Monday morning.

The scene where two pupils died in a taxi accident on Monday morning. (Supplied by GDE)

The death toll among Gauteng pupils since the beginning of the school year has risen to 15 with the death of two pupils in a taxi crash on Monday morning. 

According to provincial education department spokesperson Steve Mabona, a taxi that was transporting pupils to the Madibatlou Middle School in Olifantsfontein was involved in an accident with a motorcycle. 

"Two learners died on the scene," Mabona said. 

The motorcyclist also died in the accident.

Mabona added that 19 injured pupils were transported to local hospitals. 

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was on his way to the scene of the accident in Moonlight Road in Clayville. 

It's been a difficult start to the 2020 school calendar for Gauteng, with several pupils dying in various accidents. 

This is a developing story.

