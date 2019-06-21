JUST IN: Ramaphosa appoints 5 Supreme Court of Appeal judges

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday announced the appointment of five judges to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

This followed recommendations made by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), which interviewed nine candidates for the SCA positions in April.

Ramaphosa also appointed Justice Xola Mlungisi Petse as Deputy Judge President of the SCA.

"These appointments - of which three are women, reflect government's commitment to the ongoing transformation of the Bench," he said.

In February, the president had informed the Chief Justice and JSC chair that he was nominating Petse as a candidate to be considered for the position, in accordance with the constitution.

Ramaphosa wished all the new appointees well.

The following judges have been appointed:

Justice Daniel Vuminkosi Dlodlo



The 67-year-old father of two has been a judge in the Western Cape High Court since 2004. He has done a number of acting judge stints, including at the labour appeal court, Constitutional Court and SCA. He started off as a court Interpreter in Nqutu Magistrate's Court in 1980.

Justice Caroline Elizabeth Heaton Nicholls



The 62-year-old mother of three has been a judge in the high court in Johannesburg since 2009. She was most recently an acting judge in the Constitutional Court.

Justice Fikile Eunice Mokgohloa



The 58-year-old mother of one has been a Deputy Judge President in the Limpopo Division since 2016. She has done two acting judge stints at the SCA between 2017 and 2018.

Justice Yvonne Thokozile Mbatha



Mbatha, who was born in Dundee, was a judge in the Kwazulu-Natal division from 2011 until May this year. The 58-year-old was an acting judge at the SCA between 2016 and 2017. This year, she is reading towards a Post Graduate Diploma in Maritime Studies.

Justice Clive Michael Plasket



The 61-year-old father of two from Springs was a lecturer while completing his undergraduate studies. He most recently completed four acting judge stints at the SCA between 2012 and 2019.

