 

JUST IN: Ramaphosa to brief the nation on Public Protector's Bosasa report

2019-07-21 11:07

Correspondent

President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report into the R500 000 Bosasa donation to his ANC presidential campaign. (Gallo)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report into the R500 000 Bosasa donation to his ANC presidential campaign. (Gallo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa will brief the nation on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on allegations that he violated the Executive Ethics Code of conduct related to a Bosasa donation.

The presidency announced that Ramaphosa will hold the briefing in Pretoria on Sunday at 18:00 at the Union Buildings.

"Members of the media are invited to a media briefing on the report of the Public Protector on allegations that the President violated the Executive Ethics Code," the statement read on Sunday.

Mkhwebane on Friday found that Ramaphosa "deliberately misled" Parliament when he responded to a question about a R500 000 donation to his 2017 ANC presidential campaign from controversial company Bosasa in November last year.

She also said his campaign needed to be the subject of a money laundering investigation, and that Ramaphosa should declare all donations received in his campaign.

In a 51-page submission to Mkhwebane made before her findings were made public this week, which News24 has seen, the president told her that all findings made against him were unfounded, News24 reported.

"The president does not accept that the Public Protector has jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign and to make any findings in relation to it," the submission read.

Ramaphosa's lawyers argued that his funding campaign was in his capacity as an ANC member and leader, not a public office bearer.

Following the release of the report, Ramaphosa said he would study it and announce further action in due course.

The DA meanwhile, who laid the complaint, on Friday said it wanted an ad hoc committee in Parliament to look into the Ramaphosa Bosasa-matter.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    bosasa  |  anc  |  cyril rama­phosa  |  corruption
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | A Khayelitsha resident's daily commuting nightmare

2019-07-21 10:00

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R400 000 DAILY LOTTO prize goes to two winners 2019-07-20 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 