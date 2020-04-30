JUST IN | Rivonia Trialist and anti-apartheid veteran Denis Goldberg dies

Heriot-Watt University, a Scottish institution, presents struggle activist Denis Goldberg with an honorary doctorate in Cape Town. Watch. WATCH

Rivonia Trialist Denis Goldberg has died, his son David has confirmed to News24.

He was 87.

David, who is based in London, said he received the news of his father's passing around midnight on Thursday .

Goldberg was one of 10 people who faced charges of treason in 1963 after a raid on Liliesleaf Farm. He was found guilty on charges, including conspiracy and sabotage, during the infamous Rivonia Trial held at the Palace of Justice in Pretoria from October 1963 to and June 1964.

The only living Rivonia Trialist left is Andrew Mlangeni.

More to follow

