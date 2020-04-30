 

JUST IN | Rivonia Trialist and anti-apartheid veteran Denis Goldberg dies

2020-04-30 09:00

Sesona Ngqakamba

Denis Goldberg.

Denis Goldberg. (Gallo Images / Beeld / Theana Breugem)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Rivonia trialist Denis Goldberg awarded honorary doctorate by Scottish university

2018-08-24 10:00

Heriot-Watt University, a Scottish institution, presents struggle activist Denis Goldberg with an honorary doctorate in Cape Town. Watch. WATCH

Rivonia Trialist Denis Goldberg has died, his son David has confirmed to News24. 

He was 87. 

David, who is based in London, said he received the news of his father's passing around midnight on Thursday . 

Goldberg was one of 10 people who faced charges of treason in 1963 after a raid on Liliesleaf Farm. He was found guilty on charges, including conspiracy and sabotage, during the infamous Rivonia Trial held at the Palace of Justice in Pretoria from October 1963 to and June 1964.

The only living Rivonia Trialist left is Andrew Mlangeni.

More to follow

NEXT ON NEWS24X

UPDATED: CORONAVIRUS FAQs | All your questions answered

2020-04-30 06:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Coronavirus Command Council announce Level 4 lockdown regulations
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Epping 08:30 AM
Road name: Gunners Circle

Philippi 08:28 AM
Road name: Stock Road

More traffic reports
One person bags R73k the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-04-29 21:39 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 