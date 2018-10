One of the last two remaining Rivonia trialists Andrew Mlangeni is in an unwell but stable condition and has been admitted to a Cape Town hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

The 93-year-old struggle stalwart, who is a former Robben Island prisoner and former Member of Parliament, has been in and out of hospital for the last two weeks, his son, Sello Mlangeni said in a short statement.

The ANC veteran has been fighting an infection, his son told News24.

"Doctors are describing his condition as unwell but stable. His family is by his bedside in Cape Town."

In a statement, the ANC has wished Mlangeni a speedy recovery and also called on South Africans to keep him and his family in their prayers.

"As we pause to reflect on Tata Mlangeni's contribution we cannot help but acknowledge his tremendous contribution that led to the Rivonia trial where he stood shoulder to shoulder with Nelson Mandela and other trialists. We are forever indebted to him and his contemporaries in the struggle," said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

"The ANC continuous to be in touch with Tata Mlangeni's family to monitor his condition. We extend our hand of support to his family in dealing with the anxiety of his admission."