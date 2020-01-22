JUST IN | SANDF headscarf case: Charges withdrawn against Muslim major

Major Fatima Isaacs and Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi in conversation outside the military court in Cape Town on Wednesday. (Kamva Somdyala, News24).

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has withdrawn charges against Muslim major Fatima Isaacs who refused to remove her headscarf.

This followed brief military court proceedings at the Castle of Good Hope in Cape Town on Wednesday.

"[There will be] no further action as long as she complies with the restrictions, which is that she needs to wear a tight headdress that does not cover her ears and that it needs to be plain in colour," said her attorney, Amy-Leigh Payne from the Legal Resources Centre.

READ | SANDF hijab case: Interim relief for Muslim major to be announced soon

Isaacs was accused of "wilful defiance and disobeying a lawful command".

She has been a member of the armed forces for more than a decade and works as a clinical forensic pathologist at 2 Military Hospital in Wynberg.

More to follow.