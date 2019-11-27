JUST IN | Sea Point drownings: Body of last teen recovered from sea

Officials worked to retrieve a body believed to belong to an 18-year-old who went missing in the water at Rocklands Beach, Sea Point, on Sunday. (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

The body of the last remaining teenager who drowned in Sea Point, Cape Town, over the weekend has been recovered.

On Wednesday morning, during ongoing search-and-recovery efforts, the body of 18-year-old Uwamungu John Damour was located and recovered from the sea at Rocklands Beach, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said in a statement.

This is the fourth body that has been recovered since Monday.

The NSRI said on Sunday they had received reports of four people in difficulty in the surf at Rocklands Beach.

According to Lambinon, they were "friends who were caught in rip currents after entering the water to swim when a wave washed over them".

"The four casualties who were originally in difficulty were an 18-year-old male from Burundi, a 16-year-old male from the Congo, a 15-year-old male from Burundi and a 15-year-old female from Congo," Lambinon said in a statement late on Sunday evening.



The first body was recovered on Sunday. A second and third body had been recovered late on Monday, Lambinon said in a subsequent statement.

The body was recovered by the Police Dive Unit supported by the Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services technical rescue team and Sea Point Police and Law Enforcement. The body has been taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services and police have opened an inquest docket.

This is a developing story.