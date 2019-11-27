 

JUST IN | Sea Point drownings: Body of last teen recovered from sea

2019-11-27 09:02

Riaan Grobler and Jenna Etheridge

Officials worked to retrieve a body believed to belong to an 18-year-old who went missing in the water at Rocklands Beach, Sea Point, on Sunday. (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Officials worked to retrieve a body believed to belong to an 18-year-old who went missing in the water at Rocklands Beach, Sea Point, on Sunday. (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The body of the last remaining teenager who drowned in Sea Point, Cape Town, over the weekend has been recovered.

On Wednesday morning, during ongoing search-and-recovery efforts, the body of 18-year-old Uwamungu John Damour was located and recovered from the sea at Rocklands Beach, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said in a statement. 

This is the fourth body that has been recovered since Monday.

The NSRI said on Sunday they had received reports of four people in difficulty in the surf at Rocklands Beach.

According to Lambinon, they were "friends who were caught in rip currents after entering the water to swim when a wave washed over them".

READ | Sea Point drownings: Tears as fourth body sighted near beach

"The four casualties who were originally in difficulty were an 18-year-old male from Burundi, a 16-year-old male from the Congo, a 15-year-old male from Burundi and a 15-year-old female from Congo," Lambinon said in a statement late on Sunday evening.

The first body was recovered on Sunday. A second and third body had been recovered late on Monday, Lambinon said in a subsequent statement.

The body was recovered by the Police Dive Unit supported by the Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services technical rescue team and Sea Point Police and Law Enforcement. 

The body has been taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services and police have opened an inquest docket. 

This is a developing story.

Read more on:    nsri  |  sea point  |  cape town  |  drownings
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Fochville worker dies as trench collapses, leaving him under 9 tons of sand for 5 hours

21 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Former foreign intelligence head Mo Shaik continues testimony at Zondo commission
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Milnerton 08:51 AM
Road name: Plattekloof Road Westbound

Westbound
Cape Town 08:50 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
No winners in Tuesday's Daily Lotto draw 2019-11-26 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 