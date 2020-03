A senior Hawks officer has been shot dead on the R37 outside Mbombela.

Lieutenant Colonel LeRoy Bruwer was on his way to work when he was gunned down around 07:00.

Investigators are still at the scene of the shooting.

Bruwer had been investigating several high-profile cases in the province, according to sources.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

- Compiled by Sheldon Morais, Ntwaagae Seleka and Buks Viljoen.