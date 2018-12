Fire fighters and residents of Alexandra are fighting a blaze which has engulfed several shacks.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but emergency personnel are on site.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe told News24 that the fire was between London and 22nd streets.

She could not confirm how many shacks had been affected at this stage.

"For now we have asked community members to assist us in confirming if all their neighbours have been accounted for, as we work towards putting the fire out."

More to follow.