Joburg mall robbery: One suspect killed, one arrested and another on the run

A suspect linked to a robbery at Cresta Mall in Johannesburg was shot and killed following a shootout with police near Soweto on Tuesday afternoon.



Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the police were alerted to a robbery at an electronics store at the mall earlier on Tuesday.

"It was reported that a group of men entered the store and stole several appliances. The robbers allegedly fired shots as they fled, wounding a security guard who was rushed to hospital."

She said a lookout was activated for the robbers' two vehicles and members of the anti-gang unit spotted and cornered the suspects, who was driving a Nissan NP200, on the highway.

"A shootout ensued and one suspect was declared dead on the scene, one [was] arrested and one managed to evade arrest and is still on the run."

A firearm was recovered from the vehicle and would be subjected to ballistic testing to establish whether it could be linked to previous crimes, Peters added.

The police were currently still searching for a second vehicle, a white VW Polo hatchback, which was last seen being driven in the direction of Pimville, Soweto.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela applauded the vigilance of the members that led to the rapid response and swift apprehension of the suspects.