 

UPDATE: Rashied Staggie shot dead in Salt River

2019-12-13 11:52

Canny Maphanga & Kamva Somdyala

Rashied Staggie. (Photo: Peter Abrahams)



Video

WATCH: Former gang leader Staggie back in the dock

2016-08-30 14:39

Former Hard Livings gang leader Rashied Staggie appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday with his three co-accused for the alleged illegal possession of stolen whisky, cigarettes and cigars. Watch. WATCH

Former leader of the Hard Livings gang, Rashied Staggie has been shot dead in Salt River, Cape Town.

TimesLIVE reports that Staggie was sitting in a friend's car outside his house when he was shot on Friday morning.

"The CCTV footage from his house shows two guys approached the car and sprayed him with bullets just after 9am," a police officer on the scene told the publication.

READ: Alleged Cape Town gang leader shot dead, teen injured

Western Cape police have confirmed that a 58-year-old died on arrival at a nearby hospital after he was shot and seriously wounded this morning in London Road, Salt River.

"Information at the disposal of the police indicates that the deceased was sitting in his vehicle when two unknown suspects emerged, fired several shots at him and fled on foot," said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

Police wouldn't confirm that it was indeed Staggie.

Crime scene experts are currently on the scene combing for clues that could assist the murder investigation, police said.

Earlier reports had said that it may have been Staggie's nephew.

However, TimesLive reported that his daughter Ingrid Carolus appeared outside the house two hours after the shooting, shouting:"He's dead, he's dead!"

Photographs allegedly show at least 11 bullet holes in the windscreen of the silver Toyota Yaris sedan as well as one in the bonnet.

Netwerk24 reported that one of the shots went into the engine and another hit the passenger's side. 

On Thursday, a man believed to a be a leader of Hard Livings was shot dead and a 16-year-old teen was injured during the shooting.

No one has been arrested for the shooting, which took place in Westridge, Cape Town.


rashied staggie  |  cape town  |  crime
SARB hits back at Mkhwebane's claims of 'challenges' in VBS probe

2019-12-13 08:12

