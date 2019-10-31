 

JUST IN | Tshwane head of emergency services told to pay back the money for 'misrepresenting job qualifications'

2019-10-31 16:53

Alex Mitchley

(Gallo Images/ Getty Images)

(Gallo Images/ Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Tshwane head of emergency services, Previn Govender's contract with the City has been declared null and void after a council sitting adopted a report which found that he had misrepresented his qualifications and did not qualify for the position.

The report and its recommendations by acting city manager Moeketsi Ntsimane, which News24 has seen, was adopted during a closed sitting of the Tshwane council on Thursday.

The report recommended that Govender’s contract be declared null and void and that corrective measures and litigation be instituted against him to recover all money paid to him in terms of the invalid contract.

Govender will, however, first have an opportunity to persuade the City that his contract is not null and void and that he does have the requisite qualifications for the position.

News24 previously reported that the ANC accused Govender misrepresenting his qualifications in order to get the position.

"Govender has misrepresented his emergency and fire qualifications and the institution in the United Kingdom has indicated to the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) that Govender's qualifications as outlined in his CV are fake," the ANC's Lesego Makhubela said in January.

IOL reported that Govender had said he held an NQF Level 7 qualification, an equivalent of a bachelor's degree, a prerequisite for the position, when he only possession an NQF 6 qualification, which is a national diploma.

This isn't the first qualification scandal to hit the capital city in recent years, after former councillor Marietta Aucamp was forced to resign from her position as chief of staff in the City in 2018, after it was found that she had lied about having a degree.

Read more on:    ems  |  pretoria  |  tshwane
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA liquor outlets should want the Springboks to lose. Here’s why.

2019-10-31 16:33

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | The New Age's breakfast briefings back in the spotlight at state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:02 PM
Road name: M5 Southbound

Southbound
Bothasig 17:01 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three winners on Wednesday 2019-10-30 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 