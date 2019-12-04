 

JUST IN: Tutu admitted to hospital for 'stubborn infection'

2019-12-04 17:38

Alex Mitchley

Archbishop Desmond Tutu. (Getty Images)

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was admitted to hospital to receive treatment for a "stubborn infection", his wife, Leah, confirmed on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, Leah said her husband was hospitalised several times in recent years for the same infection.

Tutu, who turned 88 in September, has been open about his fight against prostate cancer.

He was also passionate about supporting treatment initiatives for tuberculosis after he contracted the disease as a child, News24 previously reported.

