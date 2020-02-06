 

KZN health dept awaits lab tests on two suspected coronovirus cases

2020-02-06 20:00

Tammy Petersen

(File, AFP)

(File, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two suspected coronavirus cases have been reported in KwaZulu-Natal although there was not yet any laboratory confirmation, the provincial health department said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Noluthando Nkosi said one case was being handled by a departmental facility, while the other was at a private facility in Durban.

"The department is monitoring the treatment and management of these patients quite closely."

She added that this was in accordance with the extensive stringent measures and protocols that have been put in place as announced by department of health. 

Nkosi said the public would be notified should there be any new developments, urging people to "remain calm and avoid being misled by false statements which are peddled on social media platforms".

On Wednesday, a patient in Limpopo was cleared after being held in isolation at Ellisras Hospital in Lephalale.

According to the provincial health department, this had been a precautionary measure after the man developed a high fever and other symptoms consistent with a respiratory disease. 

According to Al Jazeera, at least 25 countries have confirmed cases of the virus.

On Wednesday, the death toll from the outbreak in mainland China rose to 563, it reported.

Read more on:    durban  |  health  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Friday's weather: Severe conditions expected over parts of SA

2020-02-06 19:10

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | Cobra caught after spitting venom in KZN woman’s eyes during load shedding
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:21 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 16:35 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
One player walks away with R397K jackpot 2020-02-05 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 