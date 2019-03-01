 

Victor Senna steps in as new IPID acting boss

2019-03-01 19:20

Sesona Ngqakamba

Bheki Cele. Foto: Adrian de Kock

Bheki Cele. Foto: Adrian de Kock (Foto: Adrian de Kock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Minister of Police Bheki Cele has appointed Victor Ofentse Senna as the new acting head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

Senna, aged 40, who is IPID's chief financial officer, took up the position on Friday.

This, after the Portfolio Committee on Police decided to not renew McBride's contract as executive director of IPID.

settlement agreement was reached two weeks ago in legal proceedings McBride had instituted against Cele, after he received a letter which informed him that the contract would not be renewed.

The committee was also a party to the court proceedings.

McBride has since lodged an urgent application to review the committee's decision.

According to the police ministry, Senna was appointed as the CFO of IPID in February 2018 after serving as the chief director of budget and revenue in Gauteng's Department of Health. 

He also served as General Manager: Finance at the South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) for two years.

"Senna gained his much impeccable experience in his early managerial years while working as Director for Finance for the Department of Science and Technology for a period of eight years," Cele's spokesperson, Reneilwe Serero, said in a statement.

Serero added that Cele had appointed Senna to act in the position for a period of three months.

"All that is needed at this level of governance is wisdom and understanding in carrying the country's fundamental mandate as directed by the Constitution. Mr Senna must take priority in ensuring that the IPID remains independent and discharge its operational mandate accordingly without fear, favour or prejudice," said Cele. 

Serero added that Cele would be meeting with IPID's senior management and provincial heads on Wednesday, as well as the Portfolio Committee on Police to introduce Senna.

Read more on:    robert mcbride  |  bheki cele  |  ipid
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Black Business Council's Zungu: Pityana letter driven by a personal vendetta

2019-03-01 18:41

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Eskom treasurer Andre Pillay testifies at state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 27 February Lottery draw 2019-02-27 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 