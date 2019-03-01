Victor Senna steps in as new IPID acting boss

Minister of Police Bheki Cele has appointed Victor Ofentse Senna as the new acting head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

Senna, aged 40, who is IPID's chief financial officer, took up the position on Friday.

This, after the Portfolio Committee on Police decided to not renew McBride's contract as executive director of IPID.

A settlement agreement was reached two weeks ago in legal proceedings McBride had instituted against Cele, after he received a letter which informed him that the contract would not be renewed.

The committee was also a party to the court proceedings.

McBride has since lodged an urgent application to review the committee's decision.

According to the police ministry, Senna was appointed as the CFO of IPID in February 2018 after serving as the chief director of budget and revenue in Gauteng's Department of Health.

He also served as General Manager: Finance at the South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) for two years.

"Senna gained his much impeccable experience in his early managerial years while working as Director for Finance for the Department of Science and Technology for a period of eight years," Cele's spokesperson, Reneilwe Serero, said in a statement.

Serero added that Cele had appointed Senna to act in the position for a period of three months.

"All that is needed at this level of governance is wisdom and understanding in carrying the country's fundamental mandate as directed by the Constitution. Mr Senna must take priority in ensuring that the IPID remains independent and discharge its operational mandate accordingly without fear, favour or prejudice," said Cele.

Serero added that Cele would be meeting with IPID's senior management and provincial heads on Wednesday, as well as the Portfolio Committee on Police to introduce Senna.