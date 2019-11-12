 

JUST IN: Videos of tornado in KZN go viral, weather service hesitant to confirm

2019-11-12 19:03

Kamva Somdyala

While the South African Weather Service (SAWS) cannot confirm a tornado having hit parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday evening, they said there was a "high possibility" one would set in between Richmond and Pietermaritzburg.

Videos on social media showed what appeared to be a tornado forming.

According to weather forecasters, "an intense, category four storm" was expected this afternoon as some parts of the province gear up for severe thunderstorms which may lead to flooding.

Dipuo Tawana told News24 that they haven't seen the videos currently circulating on social media, "but according to our diagram, we could see the storm had a hook, which means there could be a charge down of funnel cloud" (a rotating funnel-shaped cloud forming the core of a tornado or waterspout). 

Power utility Eskom has said the infrastructure at their Mersey substation was affected by the tornado.

READ: More severe thunderstorms, flooding expected in KZN

In a statement, spokesperson Joyce Zingoni said: "The storm was in the area around Mersey substation, which led to the 33kV Mpolweni feeder to trip".

Teams have been dispatched to evaluate the damage caused, but Zingoni did warn that there may be power interruptions.

"Eskom will only be able to ascertain the affected customers after evaluation." 




