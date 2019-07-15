 

UPDATE: Gunmen on motorbikes kill Marc Batchelor, former Bafana Bafana player

2019-07-15 20:44

Sesona Ngqakamba

Marc Batchelor. (Gallo Images)

Marc Batchelor. (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The family of former Bafana Bafana, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs striker, Marc Batchelor has reacted with shock to the news of his death. 

Batchelor was gunned down in Bryanston, Johannesburg on Monday evening. 

His brother, Warren Batchelor rushed to the scene after receiving the news. 

"I'm sitting in the front seat and I need a minute to process what I am seeing," his brother told News24. 

Earlier News24 reported that Gauteng police had confirmed that a man had died after he was shot several times in his car while on his way to Olivedale.

According to police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini, the man was driving with his gardener when he was attacked at around 18:00 by two men who were on motorbikes. 

"He was shot through the window several times and died at the scene," Dlamini said. 

marc batchelor
Marc Bachelor was shot dead while driving his car. (Supplied)

News24 understands that the shooting may have been a hit, however Dlamini said the motive behind the attack is unknown. A case of murder is being investigated. 

Alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, who was an associate to the former soccer star told News24 that he was a family man and not one for "war". 

"My comment [to] those who shot him[is they] should be afraid, very afraid. I know who was after him," he said

No suspects have been arrested.

footballer
Gunmen on motorbikes are alleged to have killed the former Bafana Bafana star. (Supplied)

Dlamini was unable to confirm the man's name to News24. 

"[We] cannot confirm his name now. [We] will wait for crime scene officers to confirm if his family members have  been informed," Dlamini said.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android or iPhone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANALYSIS: A menacing, threatening and snarling Zuma readying for scorched earth

2019-07-15 20:05

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lucky Monday for five Daily Lotto players 46 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 