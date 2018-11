The National Prosecution Authority in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma has filed an application seeking a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption trial.

The former president is facing 16 charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering, linked to 783 payments that French company Thales allegedly made to the former president in connection with the arms deal.

On Thursday, Thales filed its application in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court to have the prosecution permanently set aside

"Thales submits that a permanent stay of prosecution against it constitutes just and equitable constitutional relief in the circumstances," according to court papers.

"In this application Thales' cause of action is the violation of its right to a fair trial on the basis of both its right to have any trial against it begun and concluded without unreasonable delay and its right to adduce and challenge evidence," reads the application.

According to Thales they are challenging the validity of the prosecution and the unreasonable delay in the prosecution