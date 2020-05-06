 

JUST IN | Zuma's fraud trial postponed for 'inquiry' into his failure to appear in February

2020-05-06 11:07

Sheldon Morais

Former president Jacob Zuma in the dock.

Former president Jacob Zuma in the dock. (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former president Jacob Zuma's fraud and corruption case before the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg has been postponed to 23 June for allow for an inquiry into his failure to appear in court in February, according to the National Prosecuting Authority.

Zuma and French arms company Thales face 16 charges, including racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The case was due to resume on Wednesday.

The court issued a stayed warrant of arrest for the former president after he failed to appear for his hearing in February.

At the time, Zuma's lawyers claimed he was ill and was receiving treatment abroad.

More to follow.

Read more on:    jacob zuma  |  pietermaritzb  |  state capture
NEXT ON NEWS24X

FAKE NEWS | Netcare rejects claim that lab found Covid-19 on fresh fruit

2020-05-06 10:36

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Western Cape breweries use 'giant pots' to feed thousands during lockdown
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Constantia 11:43 AM
Road name: M3 Southbound

Southbound
Philippi 11:42 AM
Road name: New Eisleben Road Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player strikes it rich in jackpot 2020-05-05 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 