JUST IN | Zuma's fraud trial postponed for 'inquiry' into his failure to appear in February

Former president Jacob Zuma's fraud and corruption case before the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg has been postponed to 23 June for allow for an inquiry into his failure to appear in court in February, according to the National Prosecuting Authority.

Zuma and French arms company Thales face 16 charges, including racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The case was due to resume on Wednesday.

The court issued a stayed warrant of arrest for the former president after he failed to appear for his hearing in February.

At the time, Zuma's lawyers claimed he was ill and was receiving treatment abroad.

More to follow.