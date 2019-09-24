 

Just Nuisance's stolen cap and collar to be replaced on Heritage Day

2019-09-24 08:07

Jenni Evans

The statue of Just Nuisance the dog in Simon's Town (PHOTO: Nasief Manie)

The statue of Just Nuisance the dog in Simon's Town (PHOTO: Nasief Manie)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Simon's Town's iconic dog statue, Just Nuisance, will receive a new cap and collar on Heritage Day, after his originals were ignominiously stolen in May.

The Great Dane is valorised in Jubilee Square, at the coastal suburb's naval base, for a colourful life either sprawled out on a naval officer's bed or, as legend has it, for being a regular train passenger.

He is best known for lifting morale during World War 2 with antics such as scrounging for food from sailors, or standing at full height with his paws on the shoulders of somebody causing trouble.

He was eventually "enlisted" into the Royal Navy to resolve his penchant for train travel, so that he could get the free rail pass which other naval officers received and the conductors would no longer be so peeved with his gadding about.

In May, someone stole his hat and collar and nobody came forward for the R5 000 reward on offer for the return of the items.

WATCH: Who was Just Nuisance? Here's why the stolen Simon's Town artefacts are significant...

A dog food company called JOCK decided to step in to help restore his dignity and commissioned artist Jean Doyle and a team to replace his accessories.

Doyle told News24 that she had been hard at work with a team, including fettler Vuyani Qondani, who was tasked with recreating the hat.

It also included patina artist Greg Breach, who had to match the new hat and collar's colour with Just Nuisance's body, which had become weathered since he was first placed there. Art fans can see JOCK's videos of the process here.

Nuisance was given the rank of Ordinary Seaman on Friday, August 25, 1939, and was later promoted to 'Able Seaman', according to Simon's Town's website.

He was euthanised eventually after suffering from great pain, and was given a proper naval burial.

Doyle said she was looking forward to the reveal of Just Nuisance's restoration on Wednesday at 11:00.

Read more on:    cape town  |  good news
NEXT ON NEWS24X

South Africans demonstrate against gender-based violence in Times Square, NY

2019-09-24 07:18

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Zero jackpot winners in Daily Lotto 2019-09-23 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 