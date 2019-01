Cruise ship passengers aboard the MSC Musica might finally be able to set foot on Cape Town soil early on Saturday morning, if the wind plays along.

The cruise ship has been unable to dock in Cape Town since its arrival in Table Bay on Thursday due to strong winds.

However, port control on Friday evening said there may be hope yet for the approximately 2 000 passengers aboard to explore the Mother City this weekend.

"It will only be coming in as soon as the wind comes down, so some time tomorrow (Saturday) only," a port control spokesperson told News24.

Cape Town traffic services' Richard Coleman said the ship would attempt to dock at 02:00 on Saturday.

Ross Volk, managing director of MSC Cruises, said the company had designed an entertainment regimen to keep passengers engaged, TimesLive reported.

He also said there were sufficient provisions on board. The final decision to dock ultimately lies with the captain, he added, with the welfare of the passengers being of primary importance.

Some passengers took to Facebook to express their feelings on being marooned, while others thanked MSC for its handling of the incident.

"Thank you to everyone involved with MSC Musica in the professional and calm manner you are dealing with the issue of the ship that can't enter CT Harbour," one person wrote on MSC Musica's Facebook page.

Others were a little more frustrated and concerned.