 

Justice Edwin Cameron gets his wish after Ramaphosa appoints him inspecting judge of prisons

2019-10-24 17:39

Azarrah Karrim

Judge Edwin Cameron. File.

Judge Edwin Cameron. File. (ELIZABETH SEJAKE/RAPPORT)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed retired Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron as Inspecting Judge of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) – an independent prison watchdog.

Cameron's position should take effect on January 1, 2020.

In the meantime, Ramaphosa has reappointed Justice Johann van der Westhuizen in the position for the three months preceding Cameron's appointment, the Presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services is tasked with monitoring and oversight of correctional facilities around the country and reports on the treatment of inmates and the conditions of correctional centres," the Presidency explained.

Cameron has been an outspoken critic of the conditions in South Africa's prisons, including overcrowding and violence, and the court's role in the prison system.

Speaking to News24 when he stepped down as a Constitutional Court Justice earlier this year, Cameron said he was gunning for this job.

"I am hoping to be involved in prisons, I don't know yet. You heard the Chief Justice [Mogoeng Mogoeng] in that final ceremony. He said to the Minister [of Justice Ronald Lamola] that here is someone who can be the judicial inspector. Maybe that will happen. It is in the minister's hands.

"The minister will decide, it is a presidential appointment ... I have indicated that I am willing to do it. It is a tough job. It is not a full-time job, but it is a tough job that will require attention and I hope to continue teaching.

"I hope to continue advocacy against the stigma with HIV and Aids. It is still a disease of silence. It is still a disease of shame. Every family, every household has it," he said.

Read more on:    edwin cameron  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  prisons
NEXT ON NEWS24X

‘She can finally rest now’ - closure for Stellenbosch family after decade-old cold case solved

28 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:40 PM
Road name: M5 Southbound

Southbound
Khayelitsha 17:36 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

More traffic reports
Daily lotto: Wednesday's results 2019-10-23 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 