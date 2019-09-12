 

Justice for Franco: Over 17 000 people sign petition after man killed outside Cape Town nightclub

2019-09-12 13:01
(File, Getty Images)

(File, Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

More than 17 000 people have signed a petition demanding justice for murdered Franco D'Este, 20, who was shot dead outside a Cape Town nightclub over the weekend.

Started three days ago, after his alleged killer was released on R2 000 bail in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday, petition creator Amaarah Davids wrote that they "need justice for Franco".

"His loved ones sit in complete sorrow and this scum is out on bail! We need justice for him and others [who] have been innocently killed and their murderers that are walking free!" she wrote.

"How many loved ones are still going to die this way and our government lets them walk out on bail? I need your help to sign this petition, this way we can demand the justice of our poor loved ones who have passed on."

According to Daily Voice, Ethan Fisher was released on bail after he had handed himself and his gun over to police. The State did not oppose his release on bail.

Outrage

D'Este's mother Natasha told the publication her son's friends had phoned her in the early hours of Saturday morning. They had taken him to Christiaan Barnard Hospital.

She said Franco's friends said Fisher had accused them of following him. They denied it, but he allegedly turned and shot him.

Most of the petition signatories expressed outrage at the accused's release on bail.

"I'm signing because I'm a mother and I have one child, a son, and I cannot stand by and let this sort of thing happen in my country," one woman wrote.

Another commented: "I'm signing because my heart is anxious for South Africa. Our teenagers, women and girls are simply not safe anymore! SA has become an immoral and godless country where no one seems to care about the life of others. Please take action. Give us back our freedom!"

Fisher is expected back in the dock on November 29.

 - Compiled by Tammy Petersen

Read more on:    cape town  |  courts  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Dros rape trial: Why the child had to testify and how it works

2019-09-12 12:57

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Over R200k goes to two Daily Lotto players 2019-09-11 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 