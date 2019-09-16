 

Justice for Jesse Hess: Campaign to hire PI who helped crack Uyinene, Meghan Cremer murders

2019-09-16 14:08

Jenna Etheridge

Jesse Hess. (Facebook, file)

Jesse Hess. (Facebook, file) (Foto: Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to hire a private investigator to look into the murders of University of Western Cape student Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris, before it becomes a cold case.

Hess, 19, a first-year theology student, and her 85-year-old grandfather were found dead in their Parow flat on August 30.

The body of the elderly man was reportedly found tied up in the toilet and Jesse's body was found on a bed.

Their murders made headlines along with that of avid horse rider Meghan Cremer, University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana and other women.

Three people were arrested after Cremer's remains were found on a sand mine at a Philippi farm on the morning of August 8.

A post office employee was charged with Mrwetyana's murder after it emerged that she had been killed in the Clareinch post office the same day she disappeared – Saturday, August 24.

"The common thread in solving both these cases was the appointment of Noel Pratten, a private investigator, who cracked both cases. Let's get Noel on this case before it goes cold and ensure justice for Jesse," said Kate Steyn, who started the crowdfunding campaign on Backabuddy.

By Monday afternoon, the campaign had raised R2 800 of the R50 000 needed for Pratten's retainer.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel André Traut said on Monday: "The murders of Jesse Hess and her grandfather are still under investigation and arrests are yet to be made."

An interfaith prayer vigil was held in Parow on Sunday evening for Hess and other women who had been murdered in violent circumstances.

The group handed over a memorandum of demands at Parow police station.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Here comes the sun: Gauteng temperatures soar to above 30 degrees

2019-09-16 13:40

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lekker Sunday for two Daily Lotto players 2019-09-15 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 