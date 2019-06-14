'Justice for Naledi': murder accused abandons bail

Protesters gather outside court where the man accused of murdering Naledi Arcelia Lethoba appeared. Picture: Twitter

A 19-year-old student who was arrested in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Naledi Arcelia Lethoba will no longer apply to be released on bail, according to Free State police.

Obed Leshoro appeared briefly in the Welkom Magistrate's Court on Friday morning where he abandoned his bid for bail.

"The case was postponed to July 12 for further investigations," police spokesperson Captain Steven Thakeng said.

Lethoba's burnt body was reportedly found in an open field in Dagbreek, Welkom. Her breasts had been cut off and a knife was stuck in her neck.

OFM previously reported that a passer-by made the gruesome discovery of her body on May 19, 2019 at around 08:42 on the corner of Buren and Arrarat roads.

Her lower body and face were burnt. Lethoba, from Bothaville in the Free State, was a student at Goldfields TVET College, Thakeng said.

Police said the motive for the killing was unknown. The 19-year-old was arrested after his parents handed him over to the police.

