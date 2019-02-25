Justice minister announces suspension of official following probe into Bosasa contract

An official in the security management section of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has been placed on precautionary suspension, Minister Michael Masutha said on Monday.

This followed an internal probe into the irregular procurement of the services of Global Technology Solutions, formerly Bosasa, he said.

This related to the contract for services to the Zondo commission.

Masutha said a letter had also been served on a senior official in security management in order for her to detail why she should not be put on precautionary suspension regarding the delay in procuring surveillance and monitoring for courts. This led to a contract being rolled over month-to month.

He added that the head of the Office of the State Attorney in Gauteng was also under precautionary suspension following alleged collusion. At the same time, a prominent attorney in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, has been arrested for alleged fraudulent medico-legal claims amounting to more than R100m, and the Department of Health has put a hold on further medico-legal claims.

In-sourcing

The department was also planning to insource food services at prisons with an "offender skills programme" to replace the cancelled contract with African Global Systems, formerly known as Bosasa, Masutha said.

"Processes to transfer skilled staff from other facilities to assist where necessary are currently underway," he said at a media briefing.

AGO was feeding 46 434 of the approximately 160 000 offenders at 26 kitchens.

When the contract was cancelled following revelations at the Zondo commission, staffers and unions expressed concerns over what would happen to the people who used to work in the kitchens on these contracts.

The insourcing programme would start from March 8, Masutha said.

African Global Systems went into voluntary liquidation last week and two banks have indicated that they will not do business with them anymore.

Masutha thanked the media, whistleblowers, organised labour, NGOs and other sectors of society who have been involved in the fight against corruption.

